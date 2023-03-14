Simeon Burke remanded in custody amid claims 'he was attacked by gardaí'

A brother of Enoch Burke has been further remanded in custody during a sitting of Cloverhill District Court.

Simeon Burke, 24, from Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, appeared before the Cloverhill District Court charged under Section 6 of the Public Order Act. Mr Burke was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following disturbances at his brother’s Court of Appeal hearing last week.

At Tuesday’s hearing at the Cloverhill District Court, Simeon Burke said he was representing himself and his sister Ammi was present as a “legal adviser”. He attempted to make a disclosure on the basis that his arrest was unlawful.

Judge Cephas Power said this would be a matter for trial as the Burkes continued to speak. “I need to be allowed to speak. I am being incarcerated and the arrest is unlawful,” Mr Burke said.

Mr Burke said when someone is arrested they need to be told the reason for the arrest and the legal basis for the arrest. “If that is not done, the arrest is not valid,” he said.

Mr Burke said he was attacked by gardaí and never told why he was being arrested. “I am being deprived of my liberty on the basis of an unlawful arrest,” he said.

He said four or five gardaí had attacked him and dragged him out of the courtroom. Ms Burke said he should be allowed to make his disclosure. Mr Burke said he was being detained while he had upcoming barristers’ exams.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail and Judge Power said the matter would return on March 28. Judge Power said bail was available to Mr Burke if he wanted to take it up. Mr Burke is detained at Cloverhill Prison.

Initial hearing

At his first hearing in the District Court last week, Garda Conor Dwyer said he went to the Four Courts at 3.23pm. The Burke family refused to leave the Court of Appeal, and there was a breach of the peace with several members of the public present, he said.

Garda Dwyer alleged he escorted Simeon Burke from the courtroom "shouting in an aggressive manner." He said he tried to reason with him but Mr Burke would not comply and he arrested him for an offence under section six of the Public Order Act.

He was then taken to the Bridewell Garda station, where he "made no reply to the charge". Garda Dwyer did not object to his bail, but he asked for conditions to be imposed.

Simeon Burke, who had no legal representation on that date either, said: "I can speak for myself; this process needs to be stopped. I have been unlawfully arrested, and I have been treated shamefully and disgracefully by the gardaí".

He said:

I am shocked and shaken to the core.

"I went to the Court of Appeal, as every citizen has a right to do. During my time there, the president of the Court of Appeal made statements, and they were horrific statements about transgenderism, justifying why transgenderism should be shoved down the throats of the people in this country, not only in schools but in universities".

He said he had religious rights, and citizens could freely express themselves. He had also claimed his family had been subjected to a "mob" of gardaí which "invaded the courtroom" and assaulted his sister Ammi.

He maintained the officers cursed and assaulted him and his brother "who spent 108 days in prison because he would not accept transgenderism, and will not be forced to accept transgenderism in the school where he works".