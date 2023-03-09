Man, 40s, in critical condition following serious assault in Co Kildare

A man, 40s, is in critical condition following a serious assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
The man was discovered at around 10.30am on Wednesday with serious injuries outside a house in the Piercetown area.
He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
The scene at Piercetown was preserved for technical examination.
A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of the investigation and is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.