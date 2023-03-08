1,400 people and objects wanted here found in Europe through criminal database

More than 1,400 people and objects sought in Ireland were identified in other EU countries last year through a shared criminal database among member states.

In addition, more than 800 people and objects sought by other EU countries were found in Ireland as a result of Garda checks on the Schengen system.

Ireland joined the second version of the system (SIS II) in March 2021, which brings together the 26 EU states and four partner countries (Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland).

The system allows law enforcement agencies to enter and consult ‘alerts’ on wanted persons, missing persons and persons who may not have the right to enter or stay in the EU.

It also holds details on objects and vehicles that might have been stolen, misappropriated or lost.

Figures show 1,424 ‘hits’ of people or things sought in Ireland were made in other countries.

This included 123 people wanted under the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) to face charges or sentencing, and 37 missing persons.

In addition, there were 438 hits concerning people sought to assist judicial procedures. There were 308 hits for objects or vehicles sought in Ireland.

There were 809 ‘hits’ made in Ireland for people and things wanted by other participating countries. This included 43 people wanted for crimes abroad and 53 missing person cases.

Examples of persons surrendered following 'hits':

A male suspected of killing his father in France fled to Ireland. He was described as “very dangerous and violent” and France issued an EAW for him on October 1, 2022. The next day, a male matching the description was arrested here and surrendered to France;

On May 17, 2022, Ireland created an EAW for a Moroccan female who took her child out of the country in breach of a High Court order. She attempted to board a plane to Tangiers in Brussels but was arrested and the child taken into care;

On May 10, 2021, Ireland issued an EAW for a Polish man wanted in connection with a €45,000 haul of drugs in Tralee. He was arrested in Poland on February 14 this year.

A total of 63,448 objects and vehicles are uploaded as Irish alerts on the system, as well as 141 EAWs and 585 missing person cases.

A further version of Schengen was launched on Tuesday, with further features:

Sharing of information — additional data on people and objects involved in terrorism-related activities;

Biometrics — the system will contain photographs, palm prints, fingerprints and DNA (for missing persons only);

Vulnerable persons — preventative alerts for vulnerable people, such as children at risk of abduction and potential victims of terrorism.

Assistant Commissioner Michael McElgunn, security and intelligence, said gardaí had achieved “many investigative successes” since joining Schengen two years ago.