Ireland to withdraw from UN peacekeeping mission in Golan Heights

Ireland is to withdraw from the UN peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights in order to join the EU Battlegroup.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin told the Government of his decision to effectively withdraw the Defence Forces’ contribution to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) in the disputed land between Syria and Israel.

Around 130 Irish troops currently serve at Camp Faouar on the Syrian side of the area of separation. They are due to return home in April and will be replaced by the 67th Infantry Group.

The date of Ireland's withdrawal will now be discussed with the UN Department of Peace Operations.

A Government statement said that the decision "follows the conclusion of an assessment of the sustainability of the Defence Forces’ overseas commitments".

"The decision will ensure that the Defence Forces have the capacity to fulfil their commitment to the EU Battlegroup 2024/2025 as well as allowing the Defence Forces to undertake a process of consolidation with regard to their overseas commitments and to prepare for future peace-keeping missions. The withdrawal of troops from Undof will also relieve ongoing challenges in respect of the filling of certain specialist roles in overseas deployments," the statement said.

Anti-drone system

Cabinet also agreed that an anti-drone system at Dublin Airport will be "non-kinetic".

Kinetic systems are those which physically capture, damage, or destroy a drone using nets, projectiles, or other drones.

Cabinet was told that these systems carry risks and can be ineffective against drones moving quickly and in unpredictable patterns and may present more complex legal issues around the use of force and causing damage to property.

Most of the commercially available systems proposed for use at airports use radio frequency jamming or other electronic means.

Typically, these systems cause a drone to return to its operator or to land at a designated safe site. A state agency will be tasked with operating anti-drone systems across the country by July 1 at the latest, Cabinet heard.

Finance Bill

Also at Cabinet, Finance Minister Michael McGrath got Government approval for the text of the Finance Bill 2023, which will be presented to the Dáil in the coming days and gives a legal basis to the cost-of-living measures announced two weeks ago which included an extension of 9% Vat for gas and electricity until October 31, the special rate for hospitality until August 31, and changes to the temporary business energy support scheme.

The minister also got approval to amend the bill at committee stage to make changes to the benefit-in-kind on company cars.

Mr McGrath told Cabinet that Ireland would not be applying for any of an €18bn EU loan facility as EU loans are currently more expensive than market borrowing.

Meanwhile, ministers agreed to nominate senior counsel Rory Mulcahy as an ordinary judge of the High Court. The Government also agreed to appoint Sinead Behan, Geoffrey Shannon, and Dermot Sheehan as ordinary judges of the Circuit Court.