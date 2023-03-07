Corkman due in court accused of shoplifting at Penney's arrested while allegedly shoplifting

A young man who was due in court at 10.30am on Monday to face a charge of shoplifting at Penneys in Cork was arrested at 11.30am for allegedly shoplifting at Penneys.

Garda Lorraine O’Donovan arrested Jamie Keating, of 23 Fairfield Green, Farranree, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Garda O’Donovan testified the accused man was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Penneys on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, at 11.30am.

The 29-year-old had been due to appear before Cork District Court on a number of charges. They included a count of shoplifting at the same store back in October 2022.

He also faces charges of causing criminal damage at Tesco on Paul Street, Cork, last July and causing damage at Dunnes Stores on St Patrick’s Street in September 2022.

Garda O’Donovan objected to bail being granted to the accused.

The young man made a bail application through his solicitor, Eddie Burke, and gave evidence in support of this application.

As for his absence from court earlier in the day, he gave a number of explanations. He said he was on the phone to his mother and lost track of time. He was keen to use the time to meet a new social worker and wanted to make a good impression. He said he was in difficulty trying to get his medication as his medical card was not properly registered with the pharmacy.

Jamie Keating also said at Cork District Court that he always attended court, adding: “There are people here who miss umpteen courts.”

Sergeant Ian Foley said during cross-examination that this was not an argument.

Judge Marian O’Leary refused bail and remanded him in custody for a week.