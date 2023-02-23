Attempted murder of PSNI officer 'vicious and grotesque'

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has described the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer at a sports facility in Omagh as “vicious and grotesque”.

He was speaking before the Policing Authority yesterday afternoon following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday.

Detective Caldwell was shot several times in front of his son and other children by two gunmen after a football training session in the town and he remains in a critical condition.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested three men, aged 38, 45, and 47 in relation to the shooting.

The dissident republican group the New IRA is the “primary focus” of the PSNI’s attempted murder probe.

The attack has been condemned by political leaders across the UK and Ireland.

PSNI assistant chief constable Mark McEwan said Mr Caldwell is a “highly respected senior investigating officer”.

He said while the attempted murder investigation is at an early stage, the primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and particularly the New IRA.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, second left, speaks before the Policing Authority following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday. Picture: PA

Mr Harris said he was shocked by the shooting, describing it as “a most awful and grotesque act, a vicious attack".

"I know John," he said, "a very dedicated police officer giving great service to the people of Northern Ireland and to the police service in Northern Ireland. All of us hope and pray he makes a speedy recovery."

He said the gardai had acted immediately to support the PSNI with border controls, investigations, and inquiries.

Policing on this island is a collective effort between ourselves and the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Although the colours of our uniform are different it is all cut from the one cloth.

"There is comradeship between the two organisations and all of us feel very much the shock of these grim events."

Mr Harris said he had worked with Mr Caldwell in his previous employment in the police service in the North and described him as "a very dedicated public servant".

Mr Harris said assaults on gardaí in general are also on the rise.

We have approximately 1,000 incidents a year where a member of An Garda Síochána is listed as an injured party and we would have in the order of between 270 and 300 injuries on duty, which relate to those incidents.

"So that’s where someone actually reports an injury whilst reporting their duties.” He added that this was of great concern to him and “one of the heaviest burdens” he has to carry as commissioner.

“The concern for your staff and the risks that they face, it’s part of my role to make sure they are properly trained and properly equipped and properly supported,” he said, adding that it is an issue that he takes “very seriously”.