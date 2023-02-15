Eight arrested following €2.8m drug seizure in Dublin

Eight people have been arrested after a major drugs seizure on the Long Mile Road in Dublin.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin at around 11am yesterday.

In addition to this, a planned search of a business premises on the Long Mile Road was carried out.

The operation was carried out by gardaí investigating the Kinahan organised crime group.

During the search, which was assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, gardaí seized drugs estimated to be worth over €2.8m.

The drugs included an estimated 40kgs of cocaine and over 2,000 canisters of nitric oxide.

Gardaí also seized €78,000 in cash and recovered a hydraulic drugs press, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several devices.

Eight people, seven men and one woman, aged between their late 20s and early 50s were arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

They were detained at garda stations around the Dublin region.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly of Organised and Serious Crime said: "Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.