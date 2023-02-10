Man due in court over 'quiet, respectful' Irishman's death in Australia

Man aged 57 arrested following death of Sligo native as firearm seized for forensic examination
Damien Conlon was found suffering from a gunshot wound by New South Wales police officers on Wednesday.

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 09:28
Sorcha Crowley & Mairead Sheehy

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of Sligo man Damian Conlon in Australia.

The suspect was refused bail and will appear before  Bathurst Local Court later today.

Tributes are being paid to Sligo man Damien Conlon, who died from a gunshot wound in Australia.

Mr Conlon, who was believed to be in his late 30s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound by New South Wales police officers at Jenolan St in the rural town of Oberon, about 200km north west of Sydney at 9pm Irish time on Wednesday.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

"He was a very nice guy, nobody could have anything bad to say about him," a relative, who did not want to be named, told this newspaper. 

He was quiet, respectful, and a good bit of craic as well. We're all in shock.

Originally from the close-knit community of Fort Hill in Sligo town, Mr Conlon was married to an Australian woman and had been living in the country for more than 10 years. He was formally declared an Australian citizen in June 2021.

Sligo man Damien Conlon died in Australia from a gunshot wound.
Sligo man Damien Conlon died in Australia from a gunshot wound.

He is survived by his parents and two brothers, who live in Sligo town, and by a large and well-respected extended family. 

Mr Conlon worked in the hospitality industry in Sligo town before he emigrated. 

It is believed he was working in the construction industry while in Australia.

A man aged 57 was arrested at the same address and taken to Oberon police station to assist in the police investigation.

A firearm was seized for forensic examination and the house was declared a crime scene.

Police say their initial inquiries suggest the two men were known to each other.

