Junior doctor attacked by teen as he walked home from work in Cork

A junior doctor was attacked by a teenager as he walked home after work and chased by a large group of teenagers who attacked the doctor’s housemates who came out of their house to assist him.

Jamie Cooper, 19, of Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, was jailed for 18 months for his part in the violent incident.

He admitted assault causing harm in respect of a punch to the nose which he carried out on one of the men who came to the initial victim’s assistance.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge that on October 23, 2021, at Mardyke Walk, Cork, he assaulted a man causing him harm.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years on the teenager with the last six months suspended.

Garda Pat Dilworth said the doctor was walking home after midnight when he was confronted by two people in the group and assaulted, cut over the eye and then chased by the larger group.

“When he got to the house, people came out of the house to his aid. The group then set upon the five junior doctors,” Garda Dilworth, adding one of these men sustained a broken nose.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said: “He presents as a troubled young man. He would not be the most cooperative. The probation report says it all. Last summer, his attitude was he did not want to engage with the probation service. He just wanted to get on with it.

“There isn’t a particular diagnosis in relation to him. He is engaging with courses in prison. He expressed interest in motor vehicles and mechanics. He has some aspirations. His background circumstances are appalling — as bad as it gets… His mother and father are both in prison. He would have had a difficult upbringing.”

Cooper admitted charges of violent disorder, assault causing harm and production of an article during the attack, as well as having cannabis.

Judge Boyle said the aggravating factors were that the assault was carried out when a total of 11 young people were involved in a violent disorder, chasing the victim down the Mardyke.

“You did not back off when his housemates came out to assist him. You have 55 previous convictions, but this was the most serious thing you were involved with in your young life.

“In mitigation, you saved the State the time and expense of a trial and you were very young at the time.

“You were not cooperative with the probation service. My suggestion is that you avail of the assistance available to you in terms of your rehabilitation and education.

“You unfortunately have come from a terrible background. Both of your parents are in prison. You have had a severely disadvantaged background. You have suffered significant adverse events in your childhood.

“If you can stay away from drugs, you have a chance now to deal with your education. You are interested in cars and mechanics. There are careers out there. I would urge you to try and keep going with the studies if you can,” the judge said directly to the teenager.

Judge Boyle sentenced him two years, the last six months suspended on condition he would comply with directions of the probation service for 18 months. The sentence was backdated to March 26, 2022, when he went into custody.