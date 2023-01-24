Investigation launched after shots fired at entrance to Longford estate

Nobody was hurt during the incident.
At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate, Longford.

Tue, 24 Jan, 2023 - 22:16
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Longford have launched an investigation after a number of shots were fired at the entrance to a housing estate in Longford this afternoon.

The incident took place in Dundarragh, Longford at approximately 3.30pm, when gardai were alerted after a number of shots fired at the entrance to Dundarragh Estate.

"No persons were injured during the incident," said a garda spokesperson.

"The scene was preserved and a technical examination has taken place."

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Dundarragh area of Longford this afternoon between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, or in the Longford town area from 2.30pm and 3.40pm and seen anything unusual, and who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the Incident Room at Longford Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

