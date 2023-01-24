Investigation launched following Louth house fire

Gardaí in Co Louth are appealing for witnesses to a house fire that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

The fire at a house in Aghameen Park, Hoey's Lane in Dundalk happened between 2.35am and 2.50am.

Local fire services were able to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze but there was significant damage caused to the property.

An investigation into an incident of suspected criminal damage by fire has been launched.

The scene was preserved and a full technical examination was carried out.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the Inner Relief Road, Hoey's Lane, or the Dublin Road in Dundalk between 2am and 3am and who observed any activity which drew their attention should contact gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make the footage available to the investigative team.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.