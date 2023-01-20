Two arrested following theft of jewellery worth up to €80k in Sligo

Two people have been arrested following the recovery of jewellery worth up to €80,000, that was taken from a premises in Sligo.
The jewellery, consisting of an assortment of diamond rings, was taken during a theft of a property in Co Sligo on Thursday.
An investigation launched on Friday saw gardaí from Sligo intercept a car and search a house in the West Dublin area.
A man, in his 20s and a woman in her late teens were arrested following the discovery of a significant amount of jewellery linked to the theft.
They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.