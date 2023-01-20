Two arrested following theft of jewellery worth up to €80k in Sligo

Gardaí intercepted a car and searched a house in West Dublin after the theft on Thursday
The arrests followed the recovery of jewellery worth up to €80,000. 

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 22:55
Mairead Sheehy

Two people have been arrested following the recovery of jewellery worth up to €80,000, that was taken from a premises in Sligo.

The jewellery, consisting of an assortment of diamond rings, was taken during a theft of a property in Co Sligo on Thursday.

An investigation launched on Friday saw gardaí from Sligo intercept a car and search a house in the West Dublin area.

A man, in his 20s and a woman in her late teens were arrested following the discovery of a significant amount of jewellery linked to the theft.

They were brought to Sligo Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Place: Sligo
Two arrested following theft of jewellery worth up to €80k in Sligo

