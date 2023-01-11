Prosecution unwilling to pursue case for absent Catherine O'Brien

A nolle prosequi has been entered in the case of two men accused of demanding money with menace from Catherine O’Brien, who has been accused of fraud herself.

Waterford Circuit Court heard on Wednesday that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the nolle prosequi be entered in the case against Gary Dineen of 61 Forest Court, Swords, Dublin, and Robert O'Toole of Woodlands, Philipsburgh, Marino, Dublin 3.