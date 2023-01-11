Prosecution unwilling to pursue case for absent Catherine O'Brien

Two men were accused of demanding money with menace from Ms O'Brien, who is a suspect herself in eight active cases involving €100,000
Catherine O'Brien's whereabouts are still unknown. File picture: Irish Mail on Sunday

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 16:22
Ann Murphy

A nolle prosequi has been entered in the case of two men accused of demanding money with menace from Catherine O’Brien, who has been accused of fraud herself.

Waterford Circuit Court heard on Wednesday that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the nolle prosequi be entered in the case against Gary Dineen of 61 Forest Court, Swords, Dublin, and Robert O'Toole of Woodlands, Philipsburgh, Marino, Dublin 3.

They were accused of demanding money with menace from Ms O'Brien of An Grianan, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, in September 2019.

Last April, the defence team questioned if the case could ever come to trial because Ms O'Brien's whereabouts were unknown.

That hearing was told that Ms O'Brien, originally from Buttevant in Cork, is a suspect herself in eight active cases involving €100,000 and lesser amounts.

Ms O'Brien's whereabouts are still unknown.

During Wednesday's brief hearing, defence barrister for Mr Dineen, Conor Roberts, said the case had been on the list for "some time".

He added: "There is considerable history in this case. There is a huge volume of material to consider, especially regarding other matters involving Ms O'Brien, the alleged injured party in this case."

He also said: "In all those circumstances, I would say it meets an exceptional test of complexity."

Mr Dineen was not in court on Wednesday. Mr O'Toole did attend to hear the DPP's direction.

