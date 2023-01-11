Appeal after man sexually assaulted by three males while walking his dogs

Appeal after man sexually assaulted by three males while walking his dogs

The PSNI has appealed for information about the sexual assault of a man in north Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 13:06
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are appealing for information following a report that a man was sexually assaulted by three males in Belfast.

The incident occurred at the Woodvale Avenue area in the north of the city on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was walking in the area with his two dogs when he was approached by three unknown men and sexually assaulted.

“All three men are described as being in their 40s and approximately 5ft 8 in height.

“The first man is of stocky build, bald and wearing a multi-coloured top.

“The second, of slim build with stubble and wearing a black top and the third also of stocky build, believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“This man is also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen men in the area matching these descriptions around the time of the reported assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 291 08/01/23.”

Read More

Man arrested after woman stabbed in Belfast

More in this section

the VOICE, the microphone in a court room Judge orders couple married for over 40 years 'to get on with each other'
Global drugs survey Accused with €670 of cocaine under pillow claimed it was paracetamol powder
Production At Baltika Breweries LLC As Growth Prospects In Russia Dented By Beer Turmoil Cork man who poured beer down sink breached safety order, court told
Assault#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Conor McGregor (picture) had gone to a GP this morning where he was diagnosed with influenza. File picture</p>

Flu stalls Conor McGregor's dangerous driving case

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s