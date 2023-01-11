Appeal after man sexually assaulted by three males while walking his dogs

Detectives are appealing for information following a report that a man was sexually assaulted by three males in Belfast.

The incident occurred at the Woodvale Avenue area in the north of the city on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 7:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was walking in the area with his two dogs when he was approached by three unknown men and sexually assaulted.

“All three men are described as being in their 40s and approximately 5ft 8 in height.

“The first man is of stocky build, bald and wearing a multi-coloured top.

“The second, of slim build with stubble and wearing a black top and the third also of stocky build, believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“This man is also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen men in the area matching these descriptions around the time of the reported assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 291 08/01/23.”