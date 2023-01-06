Cork teenager accused of threatening to cause damage to woman’s home

A teenager accused of threatening to cause damage to a woman’s home in the Douglas area of Cork city was ordered today not to comment or send videos or images on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or other social media.

Garda Mark O’Donovan arrested 19-year-old David McDonagh of 1 Chandler Way, Rushbrook Links, Cobh, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The teenager was charged that between Tuesday, January 3, and Wednesday, January 4, at a place unknown within the state in the District Court area of Cork city, he did without lawful excuse make to a woman a threat, intending that she would fear it to be carried out, to damage property, namely her home. This charge was brought contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Garda Mark O’Donovan charged McDonagh with that alleged offence and also charged him with possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis for his own use at his then home at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, on January 9 2022.

The accused made no reply to the charges against him.

Bail conditions

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions on the charge of making a threat to cause criminal damage.

Bail conditions were required. Firstly, he is to reside at the address at Rushbrook Links and have no contact directly or indirectly with the woman referred to in the threat charge or with any members of her family. He is to stay out of Douglas, sign at designated times at Cobh garda station, consume no intoxicants and be in possession of a phone and be contactable by gardaí at all times.

Also, it was specified that he is not to engage in any activity, including commentary, sending of videos, screenshots, or other forms of media in any online social media accounts, in particular, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat platforms.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until February 27, 2023.

No background details were given in court as to the allegations that gave rise to the charge of threatening to cause criminal damage to the woman’s property