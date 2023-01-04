Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking

Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking

The PSNI has appealed for information over a car hijacking in Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 15:52
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man was threatened with metal bars and his car hijacked after he stopped to offer assistance to a woman at the side of the road.

Detectives are appealing for information over the hijacking in the Quarterland Road area of Dundrod, Co Antrim, on Tuesday.

Shortly after 8pm, the driver of a silver BMW pulled over to assist a woman who had stopped on the roadside with the car’s hazard lights flashing.

When he got out of his car, he was approached by two men who threatened him with metal bars before taking his vehicle.

The car was found a short time later on fire on the Ballycolin Road in Dunmurry.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking, saw the car or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 03/01/23.

Read More

Stinger used to halt car which failed to stop for police and crossed border

More in this section

PSNI stock Stinger used to halt car which failed to stop for police and crossed border
Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school's disciplinary hearing Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school's disciplinary hearing
Kinder Surprise eggs recall Irish man charged with smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in Kinder Surprise capsules
hijacking#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Emergency Services at the scene of the public order incident at Hotel Killarney on January 1. Picture: Padraig Healy</p>

Algerian man charged over violent disorder at Killarney direct provision centre remanded for two weeks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.223 s