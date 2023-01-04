Stinger used to halt car which failed to stop for police and crossed border

Stinger used to halt car which failed to stop for police and crossed border

The PSNI used a stinger device to stop a car in Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 15:45
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A stinger device was used on a car which had crossed the border into Northern Ireland after it had refused to stop for police in Donegal.

Five teenagers have been arrested following the incident which occurred shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

A white Toyota Aqua failed to stop for gardaí in the Lifford Bridge area before driving off towards Strabane, Co Tyrone.

The PSNI observed the car heading towards Newtownstewart where it failed to stop for police again.

A Police stinger spike strip (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A stinger device, which is used to deflate tyres, was deployed and the vehicle was stopped on Beltany Road in Omagh.

The driver, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The four teenage passengers, aged between 15 and 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft.

All five teenagers remain in custody at this time.

These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and tactical support group colleagues.

PSNI Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and tactical support group colleagues.

“As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Siochana, we’re appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Toyota Aqua, from around midnight, being driven between Lifford Bridge and Beltany Road in Omagh to call 101 and quote reference number 13 of 04/01/23.”

Read More

Irish man charged with smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in Kinder Surprise capsules

More in this section

Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school's disciplinary hearing Enoch Burke seeks injunction to halt school's disciplinary hearing
Kinder Surprise eggs recall Irish man charged with smuggling cocaine to Australia internally in Kinder Surprise capsules
PSNI stock Man threatened with metal bars during car hijacking
Car#Northern IrelandPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Emergency Services at the scene of the public order incident at Hotel Killarney on January 1. Picture: Padraig Healy</p>

Algerian man charged over violent disorder at Killarney direct provision centre remanded for two weeks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s