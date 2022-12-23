Two teens arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Kildare

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Kildare last weekend.
On Sunday, December 18, gardaí said two males entered a private residence in Clane, Co Kildare.
The pair then assaulted a female occupant and caused criminal damage to the interior of the property.
The woman's injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.
This morning, as part of the ongoing Operation Thor, officers from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit, assisted by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, carried out searches at two addresses in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
Two males, both aged in their late teens, were arrested during the searches. The pair are currently detained in Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A vehicle and a number of other items were also seized for technical examination.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.