Two teens arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Kildare

The incident occurred in Clane, Co Kildare last weekend
Two teens arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Kildare

A vehicle and a number of other items were also seized for technical examination. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 15:15
Steven Heaney

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Kildare last weekend. 

On Sunday, December 18, gardaí said two males entered a private residence in Clane, Co Kildare. 

The pair then assaulted a female occupant and caused criminal damage to the interior of the property. 

The woman's injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

This morning, as part of the ongoing Operation Thor, officers from Clane and the Naas District Detective Unit, assisted by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, carried out searches at two addresses in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Two males, both aged in their late teens, were arrested during the searches. The pair are currently detained in Naas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A vehicle and a number of other items were also seized for technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Conor McGregor court case Judge dismisses case against Conor McGregor, ruling tweets are part of MMA trash talk
Second man arrested after woman hit by thrown item on Luas Second man arrested after woman hit by thrown item on Luas
Woman rang gardaí from Poland to report alleged assault of daughter Woman rang gardaí from Poland to report alleged assault of daughter
Aggravated burglaryCrimeGardaiPlace: Kildare
FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on an AIB bank building in Galway

Man accused of raiding banks with 'this is a robbery' note to face trial

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s