Man accused of raiding banks with 'this is a robbery' note to face trial

A man accused of raiding Dublin city centre banks using “this is a robbery” notes and threatening staff that he had a gun has been sent forward for trial.

Evan Mitchell, 24, of Seagrave Court, Meakstown, Dublin 11, was charged with robbing the AIB on Dame St of €6,740 on August 16 and taking €4,850 from Bank of Ireland at College Green during a raid on August 23.

He appeared before Judge John Brennan at Cloverhill District Court, where prosecutors served him with a book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Brennan granted him an order sending him forward to appear at that court on January 12.

The court refused plea bail.

Garda Derek Brereton objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case. He alleged the accused had notes saying “this is a robbery” and threatened bank workers to comply or they would “get some” and that he would “hurt customers and staff”.

Garda Brereton told the contested bail hearing that the staff were in “real fear”, and he said there was CCTV evidence.

Cross-examined earlier, he agreed that there was no physical violence, but he added “there was threat of violence with a firearm”.

He also agreed, however, that Mr Mitchell had no prior criminal convictions.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Mitchell, who did not address the court.