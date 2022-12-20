Man accused of murdering his own brother at cemetery fails in appeal bid

Man accused of murdering his own brother at cemetery fails in appeal bid

Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service on October 5.

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 19:53
Paul Neilan

A man accused of the murder of his brother at a Tralee funeral is to remain in custody after an appeal against a refusal of his bail application was rejected.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed an appeal brought by Patrick Dooley (35) seeking for the rejection of his bail application to be overturned.

Mr Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry, is charged that on October 5 last he murdered his brother, Thomas Dooley, at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, contrary to common law.

On October 26, Mr Dooley, 35, was denied bail by the High Court after the State opposed the application on grounds that the accused's release would be a risk to the community and that he was also a flight risk.

In dismissing the appeal, Mr Justice John Edwards today said he agreed with the concerns of the High Court judge and that no conditions could satisfy him regarding granting bail. He then dismissed the appeal.

