Two men arrested after drugs worth €1.3m seized in Dublin

(Handout/PA)

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 15:49
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two men have been arrested and various drugs worth an estimated €1.3m have been seized at a Dublin apartment.

The search of an apartment on Anne Street North in Dublin city resulted in the discovery of €280,000 worth of cocaine, €168,000 worth of diamorphine and €120,000 worth of amphetamine.

A further €315,000 worth of cocaine, €70,000 worth of diamorphine and €420,000 worth of amphetamine was found in a vehicle at the same location.

Drug paraphernalia including a hydraulic press and weighing scales was also found, as well as €6,000 in cash and a small quantity of ammunition.

The drugs are due to be sent for further analysis, Gardaí said.

Two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested at the scene and are being detailed at Bridewell Garda Station.

