Police name woman found dead in 'suspicious' circumstances in Co Armagh

A woman who died in Co Armagh has been named as Natalie McNally.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the 32-year-old’s death in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Monday evening, which they earlier described as “suspicious”.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has issued an appeal for information.

“Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm,” he said.

“Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32-year-old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18 and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.

“A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries.”

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden outside a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, County Armagh, following the suspicious death of a woman (PA)

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said people in the area woke up to the news a woman had died.

“We don’t know any details as yet, just that police are treating the death as suspicious,” he said.

“The young lady is from a well-known and highly respected family within the Lurgan and Craigavon area.

“Speaking with the lady’s aunt this morning, she told me on Sunday she was with the family celebrating the excitement of the World Cup final, and her parents got a knock on the door this morning to say their daughter had died.

“At a time when most are looking forward to celebrating Christmas, this family are preparing to bury their daughter. It’s really sad.”