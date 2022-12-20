Garda Commissioner expects 200 fewer recruits than Government target of 1,000

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he hopes to recruit 800 garda students in 2023, some 200 short of the Government target of 1,000.

After a very poor year for recruitment in 2022 – with only 116 trainees taken into Templemore College out of a target of 800 – the comments from the Garda chief indicate the 1,000 target may not be met in 2023.

The Government target was announced at Budget 2023 and was greeted warmly by garda bosses and staff associations, albeit with some questions over whether it could be achieved given this year’s experience. The Government’s plan would involve five batches of 200 students spread out over the year.

Plans drawn up in Garda HQ have suggested 200 recruits will be taken in every 11-12 weeks. Speaking on Crimecall on RTÉ, Commissioner Harris said recruitment this year had been hit because of pandemic restrictions.

“Well, this year, we are pleased to see 370 new gardaí attested and passed out of our training college,” he said. “But on the other hand, recruitment did slow during Covid and we're seeing the impact of that, but that will accelerate next year - we will see many hundreds, so hopefully 800 joining An Garda Síochána.”

Garda staff associations have repeatedly expressed concerns at falling numbers on the frontline. Official figures show the strength fell to 14,176 at the end of November, compared to 14,519 in November 2020.

Just 24 students were taken in up to this November, with a further intake of 92 beginning on November 28 - a total of 116. The batch of 24 are due to attest in January.

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris: "We are very keen to see bodycams introduced for members." File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Garda associations have said that reduced police presence in communities has placed them at additional risk in terms of dealing with potentially violent situations, with around 240 assaults recorded last year and some 200 this year.

The commissioner said: “The issue for police and certainly for An Garda Síochána is, at times, it can be a difficult profession, but it is our role and it is our responsibility to intervene to prevent crime and to save people from assault. So, obviously, that puts us in dangerous situations.

“It’s my responsibility to make sure that members of An Garda Síochána are properly equipped for the role, that they are properly trained.

We are very keen to see bodycams introduced for members. We think that will make a difference in terms of their safety but also recording evidence of domestic abuse or sexual assault or recording evidence of street situations.

He said reducing and investigating domestic abuse, sexual violence and child abuse remain key priorities of his.

On organised crime, he said progress is being made in the international investigation into the Kinahan cartel, with a view to bringing the leaders to justice. He said the US financial sanctions have “bitten” and made a “very credible impact” on the cartel’s money-laundering systems.