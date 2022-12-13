Sligo men died from multiple sharp force injuries, inquest hears

Two men who died violently in their own homes in Sligo last April suffered multiple sharp force injuries to their upper bodies, an inquest has heard.

Auctioneer and businessman Aidan Moffitt (41) was found dead at his home at 4 Cartron Heights, Sligo on April 11 this year while the body of retired care worker Michael Snee (58) was discovered at his home at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road just over 24 hours later.

A preliminary hearing of the inquest into their deaths at Sligo Coroner’s Court today, Tuesday, heard from the coroner, Eamon MacGowan, that the results of the post-mortem examination carried out by state pathologist Sally Anne Collis on Mr Moffitt confirmed he died from multiple sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The autopsy report for Mr Snee confirmed he died from multiple sharp force injuries to his neck and chest. Three members of Mr Snee’s family were present in court for the opening of his inquest.

Detective Inspector Ray Mulderrig, of Sligo Garda Station, told the court that the deaths of both men were the subject of a criminal investigation and outlined the major garda investigations sparked by the discovery of Aidan Moffitt’s body at 8.27pm on April 11 and Michael Snee’s remains at 10.26pm on April 12. He said over a hundred statements were obtained, forensic samples taken and an individual arrested and interviewed in relation to the killings.

He informed the coroner that following directions from the DPP this individual was charged with the two murders on 14 April. He added that the individual in question is currently in custody and is due to stand trial on November 13, 2023 at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

22-year-old unemployed man Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights, Sligo was charged with both murders and faces a third charge of attempted murder of Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9.

Det Insp Mulderrig applied for an adjournment of the inquests of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee under Section 25 of the Coroners Act 1962 pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Mr MacGowan granted the application and adjourned the inquests to a later date to be fixed in the future.