Sligo killings: Vigils planned in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

As the country is left reeling from the horrific murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, a number of vigils for the two men are being planned.

Two murder investigations are underway following the killings of Mr Moffitt on Monday and Mr Snee on Tuesday night.

Both men had suffered significant injuries and officers are investigating if there was a hate-related motive to their murders. Gardaí are also investigating if both men met their attacker online.

LGBT Ireland said it has been a dark week for the LGBTI+ community in Ireland.

Both men lived alone, and were private, pleasant and inoffensive, according to neighbours.

"He was a highly educated man. He used to work in the financial services and then he set up his own auctioneering business," local man Pat Devaney said of 42-year-old Mr Moffitt.

"You could approach Aidan about anything... He had loads of friends here and in Roscommon. Sligo people accepted him."

Mr Snee, 58, was a retired healthcare worker, who had impaired vision in one eye. He lived a quiet life alone with his dog in one of 14 maisonettes in the council-owned sheltered accommodation for about five years.

“He would put out the ashes and light the fire for me, that’s the sort of a neighbour he was,” Thomas McCarrick said.

“It’s just desperate, he was a very pleasant man. It’s tragic. It shouldn’t be happening anywhere," said another neighbour, Rose McGowan.

In the wake of the double tragedy, groups in Sligo and beyond have planned vigils in memory of the two men.

Details of the individual vigils can be found below:

Sligo Pride: Friday, April 15, 6pm outside the Town Hall

Dublin Pride: Friday, April 15, 6pm at Dáil Éireann

Drogheda Pride: Friday, April 15, 6pm at the Tholsel

Wexford Pride: Friday, April 15, 7pm on Wexford Quay

Galway: Saturday, April 16, 7pm in Eyre Square

Limerick Pride: Monday, April 18, 6pm in Arthur's Quay Park

