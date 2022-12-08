'No more hiding the truth': HSE and US labs admit liability in Irene Teap case

The HSE and two US laboratories have admitted liability in the case of mother-of-two Irene Teap who died after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Ms Teap's husband and CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap, told the court that following her diagnosis his wife had constantly asked: "How did this happen, I did everything right?" and these words continue to haunt him.

"The day we lost Irene, we lost our world, our world ended," Mr Teap told the court, adding that the "difficulties and obstacles put in our way" by the HSE and the labs over the past four-and-a-half years, have "only delayed our repair".

However, he said the admission made by the three parties now means "there is no more hiding the truth when it comes to Irene Teap".

Mr Teap detailed how prior to the full admission of liability from CPL and Medlab in recent weeks he had been forced to fight for the truth which his wife had been denied before her death.

He told the court how their youngest son was just 20 weeks old when Ms Teap was diagnosed with cancer and the boys were aged two and four when she died with one still in nappies.

Judge Paul Coffey said the details of the case were "stark" and "deeply disturbing" and paid condolences to Ms Teap's husband, children, parents and family.

Ms Teap’s two young sons and her husband had taken the High Court action for nervous shock over her death in 2017.

In taking the case, it was stated that the abiding image for the Teap boys Oscar and Noah is that she was “sick” and in pain and it was previously claimed they were deprived of her love and devotion at a crucial stage of their development.