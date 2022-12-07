Police hunt for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Derry

Police are hunting a vehicle used in a deadly hit-and-run in Co Derry.

The smash, which killed a female pedestrian, happened in Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady on Tuesday.

A passing motorist called police shortly after 7pm, with officers arriving to find the woman’s body.

The search for the vehicle which hit the woman continued on Wednesday.

Dunhill Road was shut while officers worked at the scene but later reopened.

Detective Inspector Peter MacCionaoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday evening at around 7pm to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have.

“The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”