Gardaí investigating man's death in Buttevant earlier this year make arrest 

Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man's body in a Co Cork house earlier this year.
The body of a 61-year-old man was found by paramedics at a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant shortly after 9.30pm on the night of Thursday, March 24.
This morning, a woman in her mid-40s was arrested by gardaí investigating the incident.
The arrested woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mallow Garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.