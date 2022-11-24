Gardaí investigating man's death in Buttevant earlier this year make arrest 

A garda spokesperson said investigations ongoing
The scene in Buttevant where the man's body was discovered in March. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 18:25
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man's body in a Co Cork house earlier this year. 

The body of a 61-year-old man was found by paramedics at a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant shortly after 9.30pm on the night of Thursday, March 24. 

This morning, a woman in her mid-40s was arrested by gardaí investigating the incident.

The arrested woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mallow Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

