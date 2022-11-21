Man, 50s, arrested as over €210,000 of cocaine seized in Limerick

Arrest follows a search operation at a house in St Mary's Park
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 22:37
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of over €210,000 of cocaine in Limerick earlier today.

A large quantity of cash was also seized by gardaí following a search operation at a house in Limerick this afternoon.

"At approximately 2.30pm, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit at Henry Street Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a house in St Mary's Park, Limerick," said a Garda spokesperson.

"During the course of the search, 3.1kg of suspected cocaine was seized with a street value of over €210,000. A large quantity of cash was also seized. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland."

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Place: Limerick
