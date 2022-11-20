Four men to appear in court following operation against East Belfast UVF

All four are to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday
Four men are to appear in court following a police operation against the East Belfast UVF (PA)
Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 13:50
Rebecca Black, PA

Four men are to appear in court following a police operation against the East Belfast UVF.

The men, aged, 51, 49, 47 and 34, are facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were charged by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force following what it termed a “significant operation in east Belfast”.

The  51-year-old, 47-year-old and 34-year-old have also been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

The 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

