Young man who suffered brain injury in car collision settles action for €2.7m

A young man who suffered a brain injury when the car in which he was a passenger spun around the road and hit a wall after a collision has settled his High Court action for €2.7m.

Joshua Nevin, the High Court heard, was only 17 years of age when the accident happened six years ago as a car was coming out of a GAA ground in Co Cavan and collided with the car where he was a front-seat passenger.

It was claimed it was a significant collision and the car in which Joshua was a passenger suffered a number of impacts and was spun around on the road before hitting a wall.

Mr Nevin, who was knocked unconscious, suffered multiple injuries to his face and a CT scan of the brain later revealed air in the brain. He also had extensive facial bone and skull fractures and a significant injury to his left eye.

The teenager, who was wearing his seatbelt, it was claimed, was thrown about violently in his retained position and remained trapped in the car for a period while the emergency services worked on extracting him. The car, it was claimed, was also extensively damaged.

Mr Nevin’s counsel, Finbarr Fox SC instructed by solicitor Hugh Thornton, told the High Court the teenager suffered very severe injuries in the accident and had to have extensive hospital treatment.

Counsel said the boy was a front-seat passenger in a car on May 31, 2016, when a car came out from the property and the accident took place.

Counsel said the now 24-year-old will require care for the rest of his days even though he has made a substantial recovery. Counsel said one can only be in awe of the care Mr Nevin’s family has given him and the young man has also managed to return to education.

Liability admitted

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only as liability was admitted in the case.

Joshua Nevin, 24, of Lisduff, Virginia, Co Cavan, had sued the driver of the car in which he was travelling at the time, Shane Calvey, Crossafehin, Virginia, Co Cavan, and the car owner, Marcella Calvey of the same address, along with Stephen Sheridan of Ryefield, Virgina, Co Cavan, who was the driver of the other car which exited from the property.

He also sued Munterconnaught Gaelic Football Club, St Bartholomew’s Park, Ryefield, Behernagh, Virginia, Co Cavan, the owners of the GAA grounds from where the car was exiting, and Cavan County Council.

It was claimed against the Calveys there was an alleged failure to employ local knowledge in relation to a concealed entrance/exit.

It was claimed against Mr Sheridan that he had allegedly failed to yield right of way to the car driven by Mr Calvey and that he had allegedly emerged from a GAA ground or car park onto the road into the path of Mr Calvey when it was unsafe and dangerous to do so.

It was also claimed against Cavan County Council and the GAA club that there was an alleged failure to ensure proper and appropriate sight lines for motorists were maintained with respect to the exit and entrance to and from the GAA premises.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable and he conveyed his best wishes to Mr Nevin and his family.