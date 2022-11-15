53,000 litres of beer and 930 litres of wine seized

Revenue seized €223,000 worth of smuggled alcohol at Rosslare Port over the course of three days.

During the routine operation, officers seized over 53,000 litres of beer and more than 930 litres of wine.

The smuggled alcohol has a combined retail value of around €223,000.

The beer was found following the search of two trailers - one accompanied, one unaccompanied - that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The seized beer had an estimated retail value of €212,000 representing a potential loss of over €99,400 to the Exchequer.

The smuggled wine was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived via ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The wine had an estimated retail value of over €11,300 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €6,000.

In a separate operation at Dublin Port yesterday, 2.7kgs of herbal cannabis was seized.

The drugs, with an estimated worth of over €54,000, were discovered after a UK-registered car arriving from Holyhead was stopped and searched.

With the help of detector dog Alfie, 1kg of the cannabis was found concealed on the person of one of the passengers.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested by Gardaí and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to these seizures.