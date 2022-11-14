Man due in court following altercation at Co Fermanagh hotel

The incident came after protesters disrupted a political conference at the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.
A man is due to appear in court following an altercation at a Co Fermanagh Hotel (PA)
Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 20:25
Rebecca Black, PA

A man is due to appear in court following an altercation at a Co Fermanagh Hotel.

A 34-year-old man arrested by police has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

