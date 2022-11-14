Dubliner admits making death threats against Cork family

A middle-aged Dubliner has confessed to making death threats against members of a family in East Cork and he also admitted being in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition.

Kevin Sheil, of Dunstaffnage, Stillorgan, Dublin, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to three charges on the indictment.

He pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a firearm on March 13, 2021, at Sillorgan, Dublin, namely a semi-automatic pistol without a certificate.

He also admitted possession of ammunition namely 34 rounds of .25 calibre ammunition and five rounds of .22 calibre ammunition at the same time and place.

The third charge that he admitted was one of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to the daughters of a particular man in East Cork on November 16, 2020.

Defence senior counsel, Ronan Monroe, said on behalf of the defendant, as soon as the guilty plea was entered: “One matter brought to my attention is that he has written an apology and he wanted to reassure (the family in East Cork) there was never any question of a threat being carried out or violence against their children. Hopefully that will give them some piece of mind.

“It was never contemplated by him or anyone involved in the whole situation.”

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to adjourn sentencing until February 15, 2023.

This will allow time for the preparation of a victim impact statement.

So far there has been no outline of the background circumstances which gave rise to the death threat and the possession of the gun and ammunition.