Man accused of knife assault on two Cork bar staff appears in court

Bail approved for accused under conditions
Man accused of knife assault on two Cork bar staff appears in court

The Briar Rose on Douglas Road, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 15:04

A man has appeared at Cork District Court accused of causing harm to two bar staff working at The Briar Rose in Douglas who were attacked by a man wielding a knife on Saturday night.

David White, 43, of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer and charged with two counts of assault causing harm to members of staff at The Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork.

The detective cautioned the accused that any reply could be given in evidence and the defendant made no reply to either charge.

Prosecuting the case, Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí had no objection to Mr White being released on bail with particular conditions.

Det Garda O’Dwyer said that gardaí were seeking that Mr White would reside at his home address at Glencurrig Park, South Douglas Road, and would stay off all intoxicants as part of his bail conditions.

Other conditions included a requirement to sign on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Togher Garda Station and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

Det Garda O’Dwyer required that the accused would stay away from The Briar Rose and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the two injured parties.

The defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that he had discussed the bail terms being sought by gardaí with the accused and that he undertook to abide by all conditions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail until January 16, 2023, to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

Gerry Hutch ordered to pay half of State's costs for Supreme Court appeal Gerry Hutch ordered to pay half of State's costs for Supreme Court appeal
Andrei Marian Dobra at Trim Court 'I'm so sorry,' says man charged with murder of woman in Meath
Man, 30s, due in court in connection with death of woman in Meath Man, 30s, due in court in connection with death of woman in Meath
#CourtsPlace: Briar RosePlace: Cork
Man accused of knife assault on two Cork bar staff appears in court

'I was just a little girl': Cork security guard jailed for sexually abusing his younger sister

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.249 s