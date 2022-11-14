Man accused of knife assault on two Cork bar staff appears in court

A man has appeared at Cork District Court accused of causing harm to two bar staff working at The Briar Rose in Douglas who were attacked by a man wielding a knife on Saturday night.

David White, 43, of Glencurrig, South Douglas Road, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Declan O’Dwyer and charged with two counts of assault causing harm to members of staff at The Briar Rose, Douglas Road, Cork.

The detective cautioned the accused that any reply could be given in evidence and the defendant made no reply to either charge.

Prosecuting the case, Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí had no objection to Mr White being released on bail with particular conditions.

Det Garda O’Dwyer said that gardaí were seeking that Mr White would reside at his home address at Glencurrig Park, South Douglas Road, and would stay off all intoxicants as part of his bail conditions.

Other conditions included a requirement to sign on every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Togher Garda Station and provide gardaí with a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable at all times.

Det Garda O’Dwyer required that the accused would stay away from The Briar Rose and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the two injured parties.

The defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that he had discussed the bail terms being sought by gardaí with the accused and that he undertook to abide by all conditions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail until January 16, 2023, to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.