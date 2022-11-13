Drugs mule arrested at train station had swallowed packages containing €2,800 of heroin

Accused was homeless at the time and a chronic addict
Drugs mule arrested at train station had swallowed packages containing €2,800 of heroin

The accused was being controlled by the man travelling with her on the train, the court heard.

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 02:08
Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old Cork woman who risked her health to swallow packages containing a total of €2,800 worth of heroin to transport the drug from Dublin to Cork was being controlled by a man who travelled with her on the train.

This emerged at the sentencing hearing for Patricia Hogan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Elva Duffy sentenced the young woman to 18 months, with the last 12 months suspended for possession of heroin for sale or supply.

Judge Duffy took into consideration the fact that the accused was homeless at the time and the fact that she had a chronic heroin addiction. The judge was also concerned about the fact that she was effectively used by the man who was not identified in court.

Detective Garda Linda O’Keeffe said the offence was detected on October 21, 2020.

On that date gardaí observed Patricia Hogan, 30, getting off the Dublin train at Kent railway station in Cork.

“She was arrested under the Misuse of Drugs Act. She was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and detained. During her time there two packages of diamorphine concealed on her person were detected. The packets weighed just over 20 grammes and had a street value of €2,800. Gardaí were quite concerned for her health.”

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said, “She had concealed the drugs internally. She was in the company of a man. She was under the control of this man. Effectively, she was being used as a vessel to transport the drugs and there was an element of fear.”

Ms McCarthy BL said Patricia Hogan had a chronic heroin addiction.

When this proposition was put to Det Garda O’Keeffe she replied: “Absolutely. She became unwell in the Bridewell and she passed the two packages of Diamorphine. She had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Judge Elva Duffy asked Det Garda O’Keeffe: “Would you still have concern about her being led and controlled by the same person?" The detective replied: “Absolutely.”

More in this section

Hyponatraemia inquiry findings published Doctor who tried to cover up girl’s death ‘caused family torment for 26 years’
Man caught in possession of child abuse images had to leave home in Cork, court told Man caught in possession of child abuse images had to leave home in Cork, court told
Two gardaí charged with false imprisonment of youth Two gardaí charged with false imprisonment of youth
Crime#CourtsDrugsPlace: Cork
<p>The body of the woman is still at the scene and the area has been preserved for technical examination.</p>

Man arrested after woman found dead in Co Meath

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s