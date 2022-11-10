Man questioned over Damien Heagney murder released pending PPS report

Man questioned over Damien Heagney murder released pending PPS report

Damien Heagney (PSNI)

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 18:38
Michelle Devane, PA

A man arrested over the murder of a man whose remains were found in a Co Tyrone reservoir has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the 50-year-old man returned for an interview with PSNI officers on Thursday.

He was arrested in August on suspicion of the murder of Damien Heagney, whose body was found in Cappagh.

Last month, Stephen Eugene McCourt, from Dromore, appeared before Strabane Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering Mr Heagney between December 30 2021 and January 6 2022.

There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Heagney was recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh on August 10, weeks after police were informed he was missing.

Mr Heagney, 47, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

More in this section

Former scout leader found not guilty of indecent assault of young boy Former scout leader found not guilty of indecent assault of young boy
CC PUBLIC TRANSPORT Appeal court upholds woman's €80k damages award over Luas accident
Assault charge against son of EuroMillions winner dismissed Assault charge against son of EuroMillions winner dismissed
murderPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Coleman Connolly said: "I was walking very, very slow. I slipped pure and simple. I put my left arm out as I landed. I took the full force of the fall on my shoulder.“ Picture: Collins Courts</p>

Computer analyst sues claiming he slipped on ice at Garda HQ during 'Beast from the East'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s