Former scout leader found not guilty of indecent assault of young boy

Judge said the 63-year-old was free to go
Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 15:41
Liam Heylin

The scout leader who denied indecently assaulting a boy scout in 1979 has been found not guilty on all three charges against him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Elva Duffy thanked the five women and seven men of the jury.

Defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford said there was nothing further against the accused man. 

Judge Duffy said the 63-year-old was free to go.

The judge made an order at the outset of the case that none of the parties could be identified.

The complainant had said the first alleged incident occurred during a uniform inspection, the second during wash-up chores in a kitchen and the third during a game on a sports pitch — all three during scout gatherings.

