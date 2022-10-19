Teenager admits punching youth in the face during altercation at Cork skate park

Judge said accused 'cannot be taking things into his own hands' and fined him €400
Injured party was present with his girlfriend at skate park on the Mardyke when there was some altercation with the defendant who 'went to walk away when he was struck in the face', court heard

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A judge dealing with an assault at the popular skate park in Cork said the teenager who carried it out could not go taking things into his own hands and punching another youth in the face.

The teenager, who admitted the assault at the skate park on the Mardyke, has been convicted and fined for the offence.

Dylan Hurley, of 13 Mount St Joseph’s Avenue, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge assault contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the offence, which occurred on August 12, 2021. 

Sgt Lyons said the injured party was present with his girlfriend when there was some altercation with the defendant.

“The injured party went to walk away when he was struck in the face,” Sgt Lyons said.

The defendant was stopped a short distance away. When asked about the matter, he exercised his right to make no reply, the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said it may have helped the accused if he had spoken to the gardaí as it would have put the assault into a context.

“He was in an interaction with the injured party and remonstrated with him. He accepts responsibility for his actions.

“It is noteworthy that there is no victim impact statement. It is a limited, simple, Section 2 assault,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the skate park is frequented by a lot of young people, who enjoy the facilities there.

As for a disagreement ending up in an assault, the judge said, “He cannot be taking things into his own hands.” The 19-year-old was then fined €400.

Patrick Dunne (pictured, left) admits killing his mother Susan Dunne in 2013 but denies her murder, File picture: Eamonn Keogh

Psychiatrist tells murder trial that Kerry man was insane when he killed his mother

