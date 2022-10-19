Gardaí identify new lines of inquiry into 1972 Belturbet bombing

Gardaí have identified new lines of inquiry into a bombing that claimed the lives of two innocent teenagers almost half a century ago.

At 10.28am on December 28, 1972, a car bomb exploded outside Farrelly's Bar and McGowan's Drapery on Main Street in Belturbet, Co Cavan.

When the bomb went off, 16-year-old Patrick Stanley, a helper on a Calor Gas delivery lorry, was in a phonebooth on the street. He was trying to call his mother to inform her he would be late returning home due to a problem with the lorry.

At that same moment, 15-year-old Geraldine O'Reilly, was placing an order in a local chip shop on the opposite side of the street. She had driven her brother's car into the town to collect food for her family.

The explosion killed both teenagers instantly and injured eight others.

Main Street in Belturbet in the wake of the blast. Picture: Garda Info

After his death, Patrick's friends and family would describe him as a keen sportsman who had only recently applied for a cadetship in the army.

Geraldine had completed her Group Certificate examination the previous June, earning six honours. It was her goal to become a nurse.

No convictions

To date, nobody has ever been convicted for Patrick and Geraldine's murders.

In the half a century since that day, gardaí have compiled six separate reports on the bombing, the contents of which have not been disclosed due to the investigation still being considered active.

As is the case with many bombings that occurred during the Troubles, An Garda Síochána stated previously that divulging what information they have to Geraldine and Pat's relatives may interfered with the investigation and "could reasonably be expected to affect adversely the security of the State, matters relating to Northern Ireland and the international relations of the State."

Patrick's parents, Teresa and Joe, and Geraldine's parents, Mary Kate and Josephy, all passed away without ever knowing why their died and who was responsible. That search for justice passed to Patrick's nine brothers and sisters, and Geraldine's seven siblings. For decades, they have campaigned for answers.

The scene of the Belturbet bombing on December 28, 1972. Picture: Garda Info

This morning, An Garda Síochána renewed an appeal into the blast that snuffed out the lives of these two promising young teenagers.

A spokesperson said the force has now "identified a number of lines of inquiry", and that "a senior investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station."

As such, they have appealed for anyone with information on the bombing to come forward. Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250025.

The Pat Finucane Centre and the O’Reilly and Stanley families welcomed the development and urged people to come forward if they have information.

"We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case,"

The Pat Finucane Centre said Patrick and Geraldine had lost their lives in "a no-warning loyalist bomb attack."

“We appeal for anyone with information to contact the gardaí," they added.