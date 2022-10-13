CAB allowed to seize luxury west Dublin mansion 'effectively owned' by Daniel Kinahan

The High Court has made an order that the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) can seize a luxury mansion in west Dublin that is "effectively owned" by cartel boss Daniel Kinahan.

The court also heard that the head of the Criminal Assets Bureau, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins, outlined in an affidavit that Daniel Kinahan is an individual who "sanctioned a number of murders" as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

High Court judge, Mr Michael MacGrath, ruled on Thursday that the five-bedroom property in Saggart which was valued at €750,000 in 2013 and "is likely to be worth a lot more now" is deemed to be the proceeds of crime. The house at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart near Tallaght is the first property that has been seized from Daniel Kinahan.

Ms Shelley Horan BL, acting for CAB, said today it was "noteworthy" that no one had come forward to claim ownership for such a "valuable property", which she said was "very telling".

CAB's view, Ms Horan said, was that it was "highly improbable" that Daniel Kinahan would engage in the case "because that would involve asserting an interest in a property he has hitherto sought to conceal".

The High Court heard in July that CAB officers had written to the 45-year-old cartel leader at two separate business and residential addresses that are believed to be linked to him in Dubai, but he had not responded.

Ms Horan also told the High Court today that Thomas Kavanagh (pictured) had already been duly served and that he was fully aware of today's proceeding and did not appear to contest the case. Photo: Jason Roberts/PA

In the affidavit, Detective Garda Declan Fitzgerald said that it is "implausible" that he is unaware of the existence of today's hearing.

In sworn affidavits, CAB said the house was sold for €2 million in 2006 to a company.

The High Court previously heard it is alleged that Kinahan and criminal Thomas "Bomber" Kavanagh gave the now jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Junior (54) two suitcases containing €4.5 million, which was to be invested in property for the cartel.

That deal collapsed when Mansfield's finances suffered during the economic downturn, but it is alleged that Mansfield Jnr later reached a deal with the cartel to repay them by giving them a house at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart. At a previous hearing in April, CAB said that Kinahan has effectively owned the property since 2014.

Search of property

Head of the Criminal Assets Bureau Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins outlined in an affidavit the evidence gathered to show that Daniel Kinahan lived in the property.

The senior detective said in his affidavit that Kinahan is suspected to be in a leadership role in the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. He also said that Kinahan played an "integral part" in importing controlled drugs and weapons to Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe, as well as money laundering.

The Det. Supt also said that Daniel Kinahan is an individual who "sanctioned a number of murders" as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud. CAB believes that Kinahan lived in the house in January 2015 as a passport in his name and also an Aer Lingus baggage sticker in his name were located during a search.

Ms Horan said €3,850 in cash was also located during the search in the back bedroom where documents belonging to Kinahan were found. The court heard it is likely that the cash also belongs to Kinahan.

The court heard that the property and cash were both in the control and possession of Daniel Kinahan, "but namely Mr Kinahan", and that Kavanagh was acting as his agent.

Attempts to serve papers

Ms Horan said that letters sent to Kinahan by Detective Garda Declan Fitzgerald were returned to the bureau and then served on him again in September by registered post. Ms Horan said Kinahan had access to these addresses and that a third address relating to a passport application was also used.

Gardaí also called two phone numbers that Kinahan put on a recent passport application but got no response. They also sent an email to an email address belonging to him.

Mr Justice MacGrath said he was satisfied that Kinahan could not but be aware about the proceedings before the High Court and that all reasonable efforts had been made by the bureau to serve him.

The High Court heard that a close friend and best man for Kinahan, who is now living in the house at Coldwater, was contacted in March of this year and informed him that the bureau needed to speak to Kinahan regarding the application. This man indicated to the bureau that he did not want to be involved but said that he would "reach out" to Kinahan and would do so again but could not confirm if Kinahan would contact gardaí.

CAB has been trying to serve papers on Kinahan since last April and the bureau must serve papers on the various respondents in the case before it can seize the property.

Today's ruling

In his ruling, Mr Justice MacGrath said the court was satisfied that Daniel Kinahan and Thomas Kavanagh are in control of the property and the €3,850 seized and that they directly or indirectly constitute the proceeds of crime.

The judge said he was satisfied that the two respondents had been duly served, are aware of today's proceedings and that they had not attended court today nor appointed representatives on their behalf.

Last July, the High Court heard that Daniel Kinahan (45) had until October 13 to decide whether he wanted to challenge the CAB in its attempt to dispose of a south Dublin property linked to the cartel boss and to jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr.

At that hearing, Ms Horan told the High Court that attempts had been made to serve papers at business and residential addresses linked to Kinahan in Dubai. Ms Horan said the bureau did not yet have confirmation that Kinahan had received the papers concerning the property at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart, near Tallaght but that they did "not anticipate a reaction" from Kinahan.

Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh, an associate of Kinahan who also has links to the property has already been served papers while in prison in the UK. Jim Mansfield Jnr and his brother Patrick Joseph Mansfield have already consented to an order waiving any claim over the property.

Ms Horan previously told the High Court that Kinahan is a crucial party to the proceedings. The bureau has been trying to serve papers on Kinahan for several months and in June said they had discovered addresses for him in Dubai that were published in a US Treasury press release.

Mr Justice MacGrath today granted CAB a section 3 order which allows it to seize the house and the court will appoint a receiver at the next hearing on November 15.