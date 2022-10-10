Trial of Gerry Hutch for Regency Hotel murder adjourned to next week

The trial of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch for the 2016 murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin will begin next week, the Special Criminal Court has directed.
The long-awaited trial was adjourned last week until October 10 after the non-jury court heard last week that “very significant additional evidence has resulted in a fundamental reappraisal of the defence strategy”.
The Special Criminal Court heard on Monday a “significant” amount of work had gone into disclosing material.
Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, said “substantial progress” had been made and he was “confident” that they would be “in a position” to open the case next week.
Ms Justice Tara Burns adjourned the trial until Tuesday.