Another boy arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming 

Garda spokesperson said the boy was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear before Dublin's Children's Court this morning
Footage circulated online of a Garda car being rammed during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 07:56
Eimer McAuley

A boy arrested in connection with the Cherry Orchard incident that saw a Garda car repeatedly rammed is due to appear in court this morning. 

The incident, which occurred on September 19, gained national attention after videos of the ramming went viral online. Footage showed a collision between the patrol vehicle and another car, cheered by onlookers.

A Garda spokesperson said the boy was arrested on Tuesday, and that he was the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the incident.

He is due to appear before Dublin's Children's Court on Wednesday morning. 

This comes after three teenage boys charged in connection with the ramming of a Garda car in Ballyfermot in Dublin were released on bail with conditions.

The boys, two aged 14 and a 15-year-old, who cannot be identified because they are minors, are accused of various motor theft-related offences, dangerous driving, and criminal damage.

On Monday morning, the trio were arrested by gardaí from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda Stations. They appeared before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children's Court on Tuesday.

