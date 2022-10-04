Jailed teacher Enoch Burke appeals injunction preventing him attending school

Jailed teacher Enoch Burke has formally lodged an appeal against a High Court injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the school where he is employed.

Mr Burke was committed to prison last month to stay there until he agrees to obey the court order not to attend at or attempt to teach any classes at Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

The school obtained an order committing Mr Burke, who had been suspended pending the hearing of a disciplinary hearing into allegations of misconduct against him, to prison over his failure to comply with the injunction.

Arising out of his refusal to purge his contempt, he has been behind bars at Mountjoy Prison since early September.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Burke, accompanied by members of the Irish Prison Service and assisted by his brother Isaac Burke, formally lodged his appeal against the injunction at the Office of the Court of Appeal.

The High Court had on Monday granted him an order allowing him to attend the Four Courts complex in person.

In his appeal Mr Burke wants the Court of Appeal to set aside orders including the granting of the temporary ex-parte injunction against him, and the subsequent decision to keep the injunction in place pending the final hearing of the matter.

He also has appealed against the High Court's dismissal of applications brought by him aimed at setting aside his suspension from the school.

Mr Burke has not appealed the High Court orders committing him to prison for contempt.

His appeal is due to be mentioned before a directions hearing of the Court of Appeal later this month.

It is understood his appeal is unlikely to be heard before Christmas.

After the appeal was lodged, Mr Burke was transported back to Mountjoy Prison.

'No intention' of purging contempt

Speaking to the media afterwards, Isaac Burke confirmed his brother has "no intention" of purging his contempt, a move that would secure his release from prison.

Enoch Burke, a history and German teacher, was suspended on full pay late last August pending an investigation into alleged misconduct, which he denies.

Arising out of his refusal to stay away from the school, its board of management obtained a High Court injunction against him.

His refusal to comply with that order resulted in his incarceration.

Mr Burke claims the case centres on his opposition to a direction by his employer to address a student at the school, who wishes to transition, by the pronoun 'they' and by a different name is contrary to his Christian beliefs.

He says the suspension is unlawful, unfair and unreasonable and in breach of his constitutional rights to religion, freedom of expression and conscience.

Lawyers for the school have argued the matters it had reluctantly put before the court are not about the teacher's opposition to transgenderism, but was about his refusal to obey an order of the court.

The school, located in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath is the Church of Ireland's Diocesan School for Meath and Kildare. It claims his refusal to comply with the injunction was disruptive to the school's students at the beginning of the new academic year.

Mr Burke, who rejects that argument, has brought his own proceedings against the school where he seeks various orders and declarations, including a declaration that the disciplinary process against him is unlawful and a breach of his constitutional rights, including his rights to freedom of expression, conscience, and religion.

He also seeks various orders preventing the school from continuing both his paid administrative leave, and the disciplinary process against him.

He further seeks an order preventing the school from dismissing him from his position.

Paid administrative leave

Mr Burke was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary process commenced by the school, where he has been employed for several years.

That process commenced after it is alleged Mr Burke publicly voiced his alleged opposition to the school principal’s direction to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and by using the pronoun "they" rather than he or she.

The school claims that last June a service and dinner was held to mark its 260th anniversary.

It was attended by clergy, staff, past and present pupils, parents, and board members.

It is claimed that Mr Burke interrupted the service and said the school's then principal, Ms Niamh McShane, should withdraw the earlier demand regarding the student.

It is also claimed he said that he could not agree with transgenderism, and said it went against the school's ethos and the teaching of the Church of Ireland.

The school claims that after he spoke, members of the congregation and students walked out of the school chapel where the service was being conducted.

After the meal, he is alleged to have approached the principal, and again asked her to withdraw the request regarding the student.

Arising out of Mr Burke's alleged conduct a disciplinary process was commenced, and considered by the board, resulting in a decision to place him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the process.

In a sworn statement to the court, Mr Burke said he rejected claims made by the former school principal Niamh McShane that he questioned her loudly at the function.

Mr Burke said the former principal's allegations against him were "entirely false".