Man, 20s, arrested as €226K of cannabis seized in Dublin organised crime probe

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the Balbriggan area in Dublin.

In a joint operation was conducted today by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit, 11.30 kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000 was seized.