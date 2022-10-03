Man, 20s, arrested as €226K of cannabis seized in Dublin organised crime probe

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the Balbriggan area in Dublin.
In a joint operation was conducted today by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit, 11.30 kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000 was seized.
The man is currently detained in Balbriggan Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.