Man, 20s, arrested as €226K of cannabis seized in Dublin organised crime probe

Man, 20s, arrested as €226K of cannabis seized in Dublin organised crime probe

11.30 kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000 was seized by Revenue Officers.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 17:13
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into an organised crime group operating in the Balbriggan area in Dublin.

In a joint operation was conducted today by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Balbriggan Divisional Drugs Unit, 11.30 kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €226,000 was seized.

The man is currently detained in Balbriggan Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Read More

Four teens arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 

More in this section

DR MOIRA WOODS INQUIRY FALSE ALLEGATIONS ACCUSATIONS OF CHILD SEX ABUSE IN IRELAND Doctor censured over treatment of patient who suspected she had tampon stuck in her body
Four Courts, Dublin Supreme Court agrees to hear Garda Commissioner's appeal over seizure of journalist's phone
Man accused of robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe died to be tried at non-jury court Man accused of robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe died to be tried at non-jury court
DrugsGardaiCrimeorganised crimePlace: DublinPlace: BalbrigganOrganisation: GardaíOrganisation: RevenueOrganisation: GNDOCB
<p>Accused was so abusive and aggressive, ignoring warnings to calm down, that incapacitant spray had to be used on her, court heard. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

'F*** off, you f***ing pig', Cork woman causing row at Mercy hospital told garda

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s