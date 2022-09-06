Man who called Cork judge 'scumbag' told garda 'I am CIA', court told

A man who was found in contempt of court for shouting abuse at a Cork District Court judge, telling him to shut up and calling him a scumbag apologised and claimed he is a highly placed international security operative with a company which has assets of €15 billion.

He told Garda Anne O’Donovan when charged: “I am CIA.” He was also verbally abusive.

The man who was prosecuted under the name Fahd Ayat with an address at Grove Park, Rathmines, Dublin, was arrested for allegedly engaging in threatening behaviour in Monkstown on Sunday, September 4. Now he said his real name is James Mack.

He told his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, that he had used up to 150 different names in the course of his confidential work for various military clients in the United States, France and Israel.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the defendant. Judge Colm Roberts remanded him in custody so that the allegations the accused was making could be checked.

He said he was born in Islington, London, and that his father is British and his mother is Japanese. He said he had used probably 150 different names in the course of his dealings with highly sensitive information for security reasons.

“Gardaí have no authority over me,” he said, adding that he travels internationally by boats and without going through passport controls. The defendant said he has a Seafarer’s ID and has the rank of Rear Admiral. He said he lives in hotels and at the American embassy in Dublin.

He apologised to Judge Colm Roberts for his outburst in court on Monday afternoon. He said his behaviour arose out of severe body trauma, stating that he suffered injuries to his back and ribs from his time in custody.

Describing his security operations “at the highest level”, he said: “We have to make sure there is no money-laundering on a global scale so money does not go to terrorists.” He said from the witness box that he had to be careful what he said in court “as it can jeopardise people’s lives around the world.”

He said he is CEO of a company with 1,200 contracted employees providing high-level security and intelligence services to governments.

On Monday, the 42-year-old man screamed abuse at gardaí and at the judge presiding over Cork District Court and was remanded in custody overnight to Tuesday, September 6, for contempt of court.

Garda Anne O’Donovan arrested Fahd Ayat with an address at Grove Park, Rathmines, Dublin, on a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour at Strawberry Hill, Monkstown, County Cork, on Sunday night, September 4.

When the accused was brought into Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, he shouted at Judge Colm Roberts telling him: “Shut the f*** up. I don’t recognise your jurisdiction, you scumbag.”

Judge Roberts said: “I find him in contempt of court. He scandalised the court by his language. Maybe it might be because he is tired and emotional. I will remand him in custody for one night.”

As he was being brought into custody the accused turned around and said to Judge Roberts, “You will be court martialled”.