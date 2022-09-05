Man who screamed 'shut the f*** up' at Cork judge put in the cells for a night

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 19:06
Liam Heylin

A 42-year-old man who screamed abuse at gardaí and at the judge presiding over Cork District Court was remanded in custody overnight for contempt of court.

Garda Anne O’Donovan arrested Fahd Ayat with an address at Grove Park, Rathmines, Dublin, on a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour at Strawberry Hill, Cork, on Sunday night, September 4.

When the accused was brought into Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, he shouted at Judge Colm Roberts telling him: “Shut the f*** up. I don’t recognise your jurisdiction, you scumbag.” 

Judge Roberts said: “I find him in contempt of court. He scandalised the court by his language. Maybe it might be because he is tired and emotional. I will remand him in custody for one night.” 

As he was being brought into custody the accused turned around and said to Judge Roberts: “You will be court martialled.”

