Cork man accused of gagging and assaulting woman in laneway further remanded in custody

Maurice Fitzgerald, 29, of Abbeyview, Buttevant, north Co Cork, is accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting the woman, causing her harm, at Meeting House Lane, Dublin 7, on August 27. 

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 14:48
Tom Tuite

A Cork man charged with attacking a woman who was allegedly tied up and gagged with duct tape before being knocked unconscious in a Dublin laneway has been further remanded in custody.

Maurice Fitzgerald, 29, of Abbeyview, Buttevant, north Co Cork, appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday evening after gardaí charged him with four offences in connection with the incident on Saturday.

He is accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting the woman, causing her harm, at Meeting House Lane, Dublin 7, on August 27. He is also charged with possessing a claw hammer and duct tape as weapons.

At his first hearing, Mr Fitzgerald initially made a bail application but later called it off after a Garda witness outlined objections due to the seriousness of the case.

He was then held in custody and appeared before Judge John O'Leary at Cloverhill District Court on Friday via video link. Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter said the matter was listed for the Director of Public Prosecutions' directions, which were not yet available.

Garda Patrick Hynes asked for a four-week adjournment to obtain them.

The accused, who spoke only to confirm his name, consented, counsel said.

There was no application for bail.

Judge O'Leary remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on September 30.

At his halted bail hearing on Monday, the court heard Mr Fitzgerald travelled from Cork to Dublin. Garda Hynes alleged the woman was tied up at her hands and feet with duct tape over her mouth. Garda Hynes said she was also knocked unconscious.

He alleged gardaí saw Mr Fitzgerald dragging the tied-up woman underneath a parked car.

He also said gardaí had obtained CCTV evidence.

