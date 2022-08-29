Cork man accused of gagging woman with duct tape and assaulting her in laneway

A North Cork man has been charged with an attack on a woman in Dublin during which she was allegedly tied up and gagged with duct tape.

Maurice Fitzgerald, with an address at Abbeyview in Buttevant, Cork, appeared before Dublin District Court charged with four offences linked to the alleged incident near Dublin City centre on Saturday.

Mr Fitzgerald is accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting the woman causing harm, and with two counts of possession of an article — namely a claw hammer and duct tape.

Mr Fitzgerald initially made a bail application, but later withdrew it.

The court was told the woman was tied up at her hands and feet with duct tape, which was also placed across her mouth. She was also knocked unconscious, the court heard.

Gda Pat Hynes said it would be alleged that Mr Fitzgerald "targeted a vulnerable female" and "selected an isolated laneway" for the alleged attack.

He said Mr Fitzgerald travelled from Cork to Dublin and messaged four females seeking to meet up.

The accused, the court heard, also purchased a new claw hammer and three rolls of duct tape when he arrived in the capital.

The court heard that he had a passport, two condoms, and a spare change of clothes.

Gda Hynes said a witness reported seeing a male dragging a woman up a laneway and hearing the sound of duct tape.

A second witness heard a female scream: "Get away from me!" before hearing a man shout: "Shut up!".

Gda Hynes said that when gardaí arrived at the scene, they observed Mr Fitzgerald "dragging" the tied-up female underneath a parked car "in an attempt to hide her".

He added that the accused attempted to flee and was "extremely violent and aggressive".

Gda Hynes said the woman had to be cut free from the duct tape and told gardaí that the attacker "boxed the head off her".

The court also heard she told gardaí: "He didn't rape me, but it was torture".

The prosecuting garda also said that there was CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

Gda Hynes said the CCTV had both visual and audio recordings, and that he intended to play it to the court as part of his bail objection.

However, at this point, Mr Fitzgerald's defence solicitor told the court that an application for bail would not be made.

Mr Fitzgerald was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill court on Friday, September 2.