Two arrested and €300k of cannabis seized in Tipperary and Carlow

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a number of searches in counties Tipperary and Carlow on Saturday.
Approximately €100,000 of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment in the boot of a car. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 08:53
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating the activities of an organised crime group have arrested two men.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted a number of searches in counties Tipperary and Carlow on Saturday.

At around 10.50am, gardaí at Nenagh intercepted a vehicle on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny.

During a search of the car, cannabis worth approx. €100,000 was found in a concealed compartment in the boot.

The suspected drugs were seized and the two men in the car were arrested.

During a follow-up search at 3pm, at a residence on Tullow Road, Carlow, gardaí searched a vehicle and €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis was found within a concealed compartment and was subsequently seized.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

